BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A child has died after getting hit by a car while riding her bike in west Bexar County, according to Bexar County officials.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. near Ranch View East and Rim Rock Valley.

Bexar County officials say the girl lost control and veered into oncoming traffic. That's when she was hit by a vehicle.

Officials said the driver did stop to help and will not face charges.

Northside ISD officials confirmed that the girl was a 5th grade student at Kallison Elementary. Grief counselors will be at the school to help support students.