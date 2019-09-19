LONGVIEW, Wash. — A young student called 911 to report that his Longview Public Schools driver was drunk and had run red lights.

Police later arrested the driver, Catherine Maccarone, 48, for driving under the influence in the September 12th incident and two counts of reckless endangerment. She drove twice, once transporting high school students and also grade schoolers.

No children were on the bus when she was pulled over in the 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard.

The child got home and told his mother about the driver. The mother does not speak English well and told her son to call 911.

The boy told the 911 dispatcher "She was drunk. Like, passed three red lights and got on the side road by the 76 and there's still kids on there."

The dispatcher asked how he discerned the driver's condition.

The driver was usually was very strict about student behavior on the bus, he answered. On that Thursday, she gave the students more leeway, letting them sit where they wanted, the child said.

"Her eyes, you could tell she was drunk. Her breath sort of smelled like alcohol" he said.

The driver also cussed at the kids, the child said.

When police pulled her over, they could smell an “obvious” odor of intoxicants coming from the driver, Maccarone. She was arrested and taken to the Cowlitz County Jail.

The two routes she drove included at least 90 students. School district spokesman Rick Parrish said Maccarone could face termination, but the punishment depends on the outcome of the investigation.

File: Longview bus driver arrested for DUI