Child advocates gather in Milam Park to remember lives lost to abuse

Organizers also issued a call to action and shared ways to stop abuse if there is suspicion a child is in danger.

SAN ANTONIO — Guardians of the Children San Antonio is issuing a call to action against child abuse in Bexar County during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

On Saturday, the nonprofit organization made up of bikers hosted a candlelight vigil in Milam Park in downtown San Antonio. As organizers read through the names of the thirteen Bexar County children lost to abuse in 2021 and other across the state, they also shared ways to prevent abuse from happening.

"We hand out these business cards that tell people the eight steps they can do," said Tex Mire, the organization's president.

If you see or suspect child abuse, the organization suggests:

-Call 911

-Say something

-Stop the abuse

-Take photos, videos and notes

-Report the abuse to police with detail

-Call TX abuse hotline: 800-252-5400

-Online at www.TxAbuseHotline.org

-Call Childsafe at 210-675-9000

Mire said Bexar County is the third worst county in the state for child abuse and fatalities. For him and other child advocates in attendance, they issued a call to action.