SAN ANTONIO — Cher is coming to San Antonio on December 17 as part of her “Here We Go Again” tour.

Live Nation announced Friday the addition of 14 cities to the tour, including the San Antonio stop at the AT&T Center.

The tour is the superstar's first across the United States in more than five years. Crowds have been sold out since early January. Cher will perform her biggest hits, as well as songs from her recent Dancing Queen album – a tribute to the music of ABBA. Nile Rodgers & CHIC will also appear at the performance.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.

CHER UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

*Newly announced dates bolded

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Thurs, April 18

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Sat, April 20

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Mon, April 22

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Wed, April 24

Ottawa, ON

Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, April 26

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Sun, April 28

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Tues, April 30

Springfield, MA

MassMutual Center

Thurs, May 2

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Fri, May 3

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Wed, May 8

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

Fri, May 10

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Sun, May 12

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

Tues, May 14

Omaha, NE

CHI Health Center Omaha

Thurs, May 16

Sioux Falls, SD

Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sat, May 18

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Tue Nov 19

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Thu Nov 21

San Francisco, CA

Chase Center

Sat Nov 23

Phoenix, AZ

Gila River Arena

Mon Nov 25

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Wed Nov 27

Chicago, IL

United Center

Fri Nov 29

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Tue Dec 03

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Fri Dec 06

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Sun Dec 08

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Tue Dec 10

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Fri Dec 13

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Sun Dec 15

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Tue Dec 17

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Thu Dec 19

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center