SAN ANTONIO — Cher is coming to San Antonio on December 17 as part of her “Here We Go Again” tour.
Live Nation announced Friday the addition of 14 cities to the tour, including the San Antonio stop at the AT&T Center.
The tour is the superstar's first across the United States in more than five years. Crowds have been sold out since early January. Cher will perform her biggest hits, as well as songs from her recent Dancing Queen album – a tribute to the music of ABBA. Nile Rodgers & CHIC will also appear at the performance.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.
CHER UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
*Newly announced dates bolded
DATE
CITY
VENUE
Thurs, April 18
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Sat, April 20
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Mon, April 22
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Wed, April 24
Ottawa, ON
Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
Fri, April 26
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
Sun, April 28
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Tues, April 30
Springfield, MA
MassMutual Center
Thurs, May 2
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
Fri, May 3
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Wed, May 8
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
Fri, May 10
St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
Sun, May 12
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum
Tues, May 14
Omaha, NE
CHI Health Center Omaha
Thurs, May 16
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sat, May 18
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
Tue Nov 19
Portland, OR
Moda Center
Thu Nov 21
San Francisco, CA
Chase Center
Sat Nov 23
Phoenix, AZ
Gila River Arena
Mon Nov 25
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
Wed Nov 27
Chicago, IL
United Center
Fri Nov 29
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Tue Dec 03
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Fri Dec 06
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Sun Dec 08
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Tue Dec 10
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
Fri Dec 13
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
Sun Dec 15
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Tue Dec 17
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Thu Dec 19
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center