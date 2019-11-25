GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Lights Over Gatlinburg kicks off officially tonight -- transforming the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge into a winter wonderland of lights!

The event runs  Nov. 25 through Jan. 31 at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.  

Gatlinburg SkyBridge lit up for Christmas
Running November 25, 2019 to January 31, 2020, the SkyBridge will transform into a tunnel of vibrant lights with twinkling archways and more.
The SkyCenter will have hot cocoa and snacks. There will also be festive trees on the SkyDeck. 

Visitors who bring a new, packaged toy to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains will receive $4 off admission until Dec. 16. 

