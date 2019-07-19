CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has just responded to the 'send her back' chants from a Trump rally in North Carolina earlier this week.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he was unhappy with his supporters chanting "send her back" after he assailed a young Democratic congresswoman who he's suggested should leave the U.S.

"I was not happy with it," Trump said a day later as some prominent Republicans criticized the chant at the president's re-election event. He said he "would certainly try" to stop the chant should it return at a subsequent rally.

Mayor Vi Lyles took to Twitter Friday to say the actions at the rally "do not represent the values of our country nor do they represent the people of Charlotte."

"Earlier this week when crowds at a Trump rally chanted ‘send her back,’ in our own state, it was devastating to many of us, myself included," Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted.

The Charlotte Mayor said the chants also "added fuel to already tense political and racial relations."

At the Wednesday campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump tore into four progressive freshman congresswomen who last weekend he tweeted should return to their native countries if they "hate America." Of the four, who strongly oppose many of Trump's policies, one is black, one is Hispanic and two are Muslim. All are American citizens, and three were born here.

Full statement from Charlotte Mayor below:

Contributing information from TEGNA.

