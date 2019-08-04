CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi doctor accused of sexually assaulting his patients will be released from jail because prosecutors said they discovered that one of the alleged victims was lying.

Investigators arrested 64-year-old Jaime Sandoval in July of 2017 after at least five female patients accused him of inappropriate conduct during medical exams. The former gynecologist was originally charged with three counts of sexual assault as a result of those allegations and had his medical license suspended.

Sandoval appeared in court Monday to have the third and final felony sexual assault charge dropped after prosecutors discovered the victim had actually lied to investigators about the doctor inappropriately touching her during an exam.

"One by one, they all fell apart," defense attorney Terry Shamsie said. "Found out that they weren't truthful, or they overcharged, and so he had to sit it out until we could get all the evidence that it wasn't truthful."

The charges will now be dropped and Sandoval will be released from jail later this week. He will still have to serve two years of probation for hitting someone with his car in September of 2017.