WACO, Texas —

The City of Waco has requested that all water customers in the Highway 84 corridor and areas west of Hewitt Dr. conserve water as much as possible and stop all outdoor irrigation Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

A leaking expansion was discovered by staff inside the Ritchie Rd. Elevated Storage Facility. The leak requires immediate action to prevent catastrophic failure and sudden loss of pressure, according to the city. Replacement of the expansion joint is scheduled for Tuesday.

The tank will be removed from service at 8:00 a.m. and the city anticipates returning the tank to service by 10:00 p.m. the same day.

During this time, all customers in the area will be served from the Old McGregor Rd. Ground Storage Facility. Although this facility should be able to service all customers in the area, normal redundancy and storage capacity will be significantly reduced during these 14 hours.

Conservation of water is always important. Using water wisely helps to ensure an adequate supply is available for everyone. For water conservation tips and ideas, visit www.wacowater.com.

