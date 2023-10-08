Police, bomb squad, FBI finds link between St. David's Medical Center explosion and Cedar Park incident

Police say the investigation is connected with incident at St. David's Medical Center on Wednesday.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department along with the FBI and Austin Police Department (APD) Bomb Squad are investigating an incident at an apartment complex.

According to Cedar Park police, they were called out to Cypress Garden apartments at 335 Cypress Creek Road. They have temporarily evacuated some residents out of caution as the bomb squad "examines an object at the scene."

APD\ reported the investigation is connected with the incident that happened at St. David's Medical Center. Police were called out to the medical center just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday for an explosion that happened in a parking garage. Police arrested 38-year-old Raymond Luke Garner. Garner is charged with components of explosives, which is a third-degree felony.

A day later, APD along with Cedar Park police and FBI are investigating at Cypress Garden apartments, where public records show Garner also resided. However, it's not clear how long he lived there.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area as they conduct their investigation. They also say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.