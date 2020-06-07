Civilian suspect in Vanessa Guillen case to appear before judge Monday morning

The court hearing comes one day after a Guillen family attorney confirmed the human remains found last week near Fort Hood are those of the missing soldier.

HOUSTON — The civilian suspect facing a criminal charge in connection to the disappearance and death of Vanessa Guillen is set to appear in court on Monday morning.

Cecily Ann Aguilar, 22, will appear in federal court in Waco at 11 a.m.

No cameras will be allowed in the courtroom, but a reporter from KCEN will attend the hearing and provide the latest details in the case later today. Check back for updates to this developing story.

Aguilar is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

According to authorities, Aguilar confessed and said Specialist Aaron Robinson repeatedly hit Guillen with a hammer, killing her, at Fort Hood on April 22. Guillen was then mutilated and burned in an attempt to dispose of the body with Aguilar's help, according to the confession. Aguilar, Robinson's girlfriend, described the series of events to investigators during an interview on June 30.

Robinson took his own life as police moved in to make an arrest last week.

Guillen, 20, was last seen on April 22. On June 30, the search for Guillen was called off after remains were found in a shallow grave near the Leon River in Little River Academy. It’s a small town about 30 miles from Fort Hood.