SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were called out to a fire at a metal iron and tire recycling plant on the city's southwest side Thursday night.

According to SAFD, the cause of the fire was due to metal debris getting hung up on the machinery.

An official with SAFD said tires and debris at Monterrey Iron and Metal in the 2300 block of Quintana Road were on fire when crews arrived around 10:30 p.m.

The fire was well contained and no structures were threatened. No one was harmed.