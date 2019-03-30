SAN ANTONIO — Catholic Charities of San Antonio is stepping up to help people passing through the city en route to meeting family members or getting additional help, following a release of thousands by Border Patrol, which cited limited funding to hold and care for an influx of migrants.

"These people have gone through Hell to get here," said Catholic Charities of San Antonio CEO Antonio Fernandez. "There's a woman who left Jan. 5 and got to San Antonio March 28. That’s a shame to me."

Fernandez said Catholic Charities voluntarily stepped up to help after seeing there was a need. Through donations and volunteers, the nonprofit has provided food, shelter and clothing, and it is still collecting toys and financial donations to cover the costs of trips (to donate, click here).

"We had a woman who was about to give birth, so we had to call EMS. So they need medical care as well," Fernandez said. "Whatever they need, we try our best to help them."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it's seen an unprecedented number of migrants crossing the border. Unable to financially handle the costs of holding or transporting migrants, thousands were released into communities across the state.

"One important thing we need right now is toys," Fernandez said. "We have people crossing the border with nothing, and for kids toys are everything. So anyone with teddy bears (or) extra toys, bring them to Catholic Charities because it's one of the things we need the most."

He says after getting a nice place to sleep and a meal, many families are feeling more comfortable—but they know their journeys are not over.

"They say, 'We slept for the first time' and 'We finally slept.' They’re getting their bellies full and they’re going to see their families, going to see their loved ones, but they’re not 100%," Fernandez said. "They’ll be 100% when they get to the end."

Donations can be dropped off at 1801 West Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.