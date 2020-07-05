SAN ANTONIO — Texas Parks and Wildlife will be stocking catfish into neighborhood fishing lakes in major cities, including San Antonio, this month.

Southside Lions Park and Millers Pond will be stocked with catfish on May 11.

The department says it is implementing new rules since social distancing due to coronavirus. Here is a full list of those rules:

Keep a six-foot social distance between yourself and others.

Avoid crowded areas. If crowded, choose a different time or location to fish.

Do not touch public surfaces such as benches, railings, or water fountains.

Wash your hands thoroughly before and after fishing and after touching any public surfaces.

Stay home if you are sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

In Texas, children under 17 fish for free, but a fishing license is required for adults in the family.

Click here for more information.