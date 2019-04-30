SAN ANTONIO — Police continue their search for a driver who reportedly led them on a high-speed chase through Castle Hills.

The chase started when police tried to pull over a Chevy Impala for speeding near Antonian High School around 2 a.m.

However, the driver didn't stop even reaching speeds of up to 85 miles per hour.

Eventually, the driver ran from his vehicle, leaving a female passenger behind.

Police are continuing their search for the suspect.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.