SAN ANTONIO — The Castle Hills Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a chase overnight.

According to police, an officer rolled up next to a vehicle in the HEB parking lot on West Avenue and Jackson Keller before the incident around midnight Friday. The officer reported smelling a "strong scent of marijuana" in the car and asked the two people inside to step outside of the vehicle.

Instead, the driver sped off south on West Avenue and turned onto Wayside Drive where they jumped a curb and blew a tire.

Both male suspects fled on foot.

Police, with the help of the K-9 unit, were able to catch one suspect. The other is still on the loose.