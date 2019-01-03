The child endangerment charge against the adoptive mother of Sherin Mathews in the Richardson 3-year-old's death has been dropped due to a lack of evidence, the Dallas County district attorney's office announced Friday.

Sini Mathews' husband, Wesley Mathews, still faces a capital murder charge in Sherin's death.

The young girl was found dead in a culvert in Richardson in October 2017.

The Dallas County district attorney's office dismissed the charge against Sini Mathews "due to the determination there is not enough prima facie evidence to proceed with the allegations in the indictment beyond reasonable doubt," according to a news release Friday.

Wesley Mathews has been indicted on a capital murder, injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

• WFAA Original: Sherin Mathews' life in India

Sherin died of "homicidal violence" after she went missing from their family home on Oct. 7, 2017. After extensive searches took place, her body was found in a culvert a short distance from the family home on Oct. 22, 2017.

RELATED: From A to Z: The Sherin Mathews case

RELATED: CPS report details prior alleged abuse investigation in Sherin Mathews case

The couple adopted Sherin from India in June 2016. She was abandoned by her biological parents in Gaya, India and was taken to a local orphanage in Nalanda. It was there where The Mathews family adopted her and brought her back to Richardson.

RELATED: Affidavit: Sherin Mathews left home alone night before disappearance; mother in custody

RELATED: Autopsy reveals Sherin Mathews died of 'homicidal violence'