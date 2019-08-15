SAN ANTONIO — What was initially thought to be an explosion in a northwest side neighborhood Wednesday night turned out to be a major accident.

According to a spokesperson for SAPD, two cars went through a home and ended up in the backyard.

The driver of the car drove through the garage door of a home in the 10500 block of Arbor Bluff around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The spokesperson explained that the car hit another car inside of the garage and both vehicles went through the house and ended up in the backyard.

A family member was in the car with the driver at the time of the accident.

The driver was taken to the hospital with a possible seizure.