SAN ANTONIO — Former State Senator Carlos Uresti turned himself in Tuesday to begin his sentence.

On February 12, Uresti was sentenced to five years in prison for a federal bribery charge for which he pleaded guilty in October of last year.

This came after another sentencing in June of 2018. He was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on charges for money laundering, securities fraud and acting as an unregistered broker. The two sentences will run concurrently, meaning Uresti will serve them at the same time.

During the February 12 sentencing, the judge considered taking the former senator in on the spot, but ultimately decided to give Uresti a week to get his affairs in order before beginning his sentence.

Uresti complied with the judge's orders and turned himself in Tuesday. The Bureau of Prisons will not release the facility in which he will serve his sentence for safety reason.