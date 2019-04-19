SAN ANTONIO — Carlo's Bakery, from the Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, is celebrating one year in San Antonio with some seasonal treats for Fiesta and Easter.

The bakery opened in April of 2018 to much fanfare. Staff members estimate about 40,000 people attended on opening day, which required a police presence and heavy crowd control.

Since then, the crowds have continued to come. On a typical weekend, you can expect to wait 30-45 minutes to get your hands on the unique treats inspired by the Cake Boss himself.

Seasonal Easter treats on offer include Easter cookies, eggs, bunnies, a bunny cake, a "bunny butt" cake and a multi-colored spring cake.

A new line of Fiesta cookies is also available with designs incuding a Fiesta logo, a llama, a maraca, a cactus and a taco. Those will be offered at a price of $15 for a mixed back of 5 smaller cookies and $5.99 for individual larger Fiesta cookies.

If you are ordering baked goods for Easter, the shop is closed on Easter Sunday, April 21, so be sure to get in by Saturday. the store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

