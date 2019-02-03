SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The suspect accused of opening fire on a Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Friday after leading officials on a chase in West Bexar County has been officially charged.

Joseph William Woolard, 35, has been charged with two felony charges, evading arrest and attempted capital murder of an officer, as well as a misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and failure to stop.

Woolard was critically injured in the shooting incident that took place just before 4 p.m Friday when a BCSO deputy attempted to pull him over on West Military near 1604. Woolard took off on foot through a wooded area and into the Blazing Star RV park at the 1100 block of W. Loop 1604 N.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, as the pursuit moved into the RV park, Woolard pulled a shotgun from his heavy winter coat and turned to face the deputy. He fired several slug bullets, as Salazar described the ammunition, at the deputy, who returned several shots. The two were in close proximity - about 20-25 feet apart - during the shootout.

The deputy's shots struck Woolard several times in the upper body and lower extremities. He was taken to a hospital via AirLife in critical condition. Salazar described the suspect as a "career criminal" who is currently out on bond on other charges.

The deputy has been with BCSO for seven years and on patrol for the last five. Salazar praised the deputy's "outstanding" work and made it clear he believed "the suspect intended to kill."

No civilians were harmed during the shootout, the sheriff told reporters; crime detectives remain on-scene to further investigate the incident.