HOUSTON — The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston named 40 priests it deemed “credibly accused” of sexual abusing children in an effort to be more “accountable and transparent” in the priest sex abuse crisis.
The archdiocese joined 13 other Texas dioceses in releasing lists for the first time. Prior to today, the Diocese of Fort Worth was the only diocese in the state that had released names. In total, more than 300 clergy have been named.
The list, which dates back to 1950, includes 23 diocesan priests, 13 religious order priests and four visiting priests. In addition, two other priests, John Keller and Manuel LaRosa-Lopez, are listed as under investigation.
The priests named are:
Diocesan Priests
Nicholas Cornelius Antle
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1934
Ordained: 1959
Status: Retired 1990, removed from Ministry 2011, deceased 2016
Assignments: Catholic Chaplain Corps; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; St. Patrick, Galveston; St. Pius V, Pasadena; St. Rose of Lima, Houston (in residence); St. Vincent de Paul, Houston (in residence); Tribunal
Robert Ralph Barzyk
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1932
Ordination: 1958
Status: Retired 1993, removed from Ministry 1994, deceased 2007
Assignments: Holy Family, Wharton; Holy Name, Houston; Holy Rosary, Rosenberg; Newman Center, Wharton Junior College; Sacred Heart, Galveston; St. Joseph, Baytown; St. Jude, Highlands
David Emmett Burn
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1935
Ordained: 1961
Status: Retired 1992, Removed from Ministry 1992, deceased 2003
Assignments: All Saints, Houston; Annunciation, Houston; Christ the King, Houston (in residence); Our Mother of Mercy, Port Bolivar; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; Sacred Heart, Galveston; St. Francis de Sales, Houston; St. James, Port Arthur; St. Mary, La Porte
Moises Cabrera
Diocesan: Tuguegarao, Philippines, Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1985, Incardinated Manila 1994
Birth Year: 1946
Ordained: 1969
Status: Removed from Ministry 1988
Assignments: Prince of Peace, Houston; St. Ambrose, Houston; St. Augustine, Houston; St. Michael, Houston; St. Rose of Lima, Houston; St. Thomas the Apostle, Huntsville
Allen Ray Doga
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1925
Ordained: 1949
Status: Deceased 1999
Assignments: Prince of Peace, Houston; Sacred Heart, Galveston; St. Edward, Spring; St. Frances Cabrini, Houston; St. Pius V, Pasadena
George Patrick Dougherty
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1925
Ordained: 1967
Status: Removed from Ministry 1996, deceased 2002
Assignments: Christ the King, Houston; Notre Dame, Houston; Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Navasota; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; Sacred Heart, Palestine; St. Augustine, Houston; St. Jerome, Houston; St. Patrick, Navasota
Richard Edelin
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1953
Ordained: 1979
Status: Removed from public ministry 2013
Assignments: Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; Sacred Heart, Conroe; Sacred Heart, Pattison; St. Francis de Sales, Houston; St. John Vianney, Houston; St. Thomas More, Houston
Carlos (Charles) Guerra
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1953
Ordained: 1981
Status: Removed from ministry 1984, left priesthood 1987
Assignments: Epiphany of the Lord, Katy; St. Benedict the Abbott, Houston; St. Cyril of Alexandria, Houston
Rodrigo J. Guillermo
Diocesan: Manila, Philippines, Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1979
Birth Year: 1928
Ordained: 1965
Status: Retired 1994, removed from Ministry 1994, deceased 2015
Assignments: Catholic Chaplain Corps; Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park (in residence); Queen of Peace, Houston; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; St. Charles Borromeo, Houston; St. Jerome, Clute; St. Mathias the Apostle, Magnolia; St. Thomas More, Houston (in residence)
Alphonse Rodrigue Hemond
Religious: La Salette Fathers, Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1986
Birth Year: 1916
Ordained: 1949
Status: Retired 1990, deceased 1990
Assignments: Christ the King, Houston; Most Holy Trinity, Trinity; Our Lady of Lourdes, Hitchcock; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; St. Dominic, Houston; St. Francis of the Tejas, Crockett; St. John, Hungerford; St. Joseph, Brazoria; St. Mary, Cleveland
Stephen R. Horn
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1944
Ordained: 1973
Status: Removed from Ministry 2008
Assignments: Christ the King, Houston; St. Luke the Evangelist, Houston; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston; St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal, Texas City; St. Theresa, Houston
William Jimenez
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1927
Ordained: 1953
Status: Removed from Ministry 1959
Assignments: Resurrection, Houston; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston
Joseph Giles Leduc
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1929
Ordination: 1955
Status: Deceased 1981
Assignments: Annunciation, Houston; Assumption, Houston; Christ the King, Houston; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; St. Dominic, Houston; St. Joseph, Baytown; St. Mary, Port Arthur; St. Philip Neri, Houston; St. Pius V, Pasadena; St. Vincent de Paul, Houston
Jesse S. Linam
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1935
Ordained: 1961
Status: Retired 1998
Assignments: Christ the King, Houston; Holy Rosary, Rosenberg; Newman Center, Galveston; Queen of Peace, Houston; Sacred Heart, Galveston; St. Ambrose, Houston; St. Andrew, Channelview; St. Henry, Freeport; St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Freeport; Sts. Peter and Paul, Bellville
Denis O. Lynch
Religious: Discalced Carmelite, Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1972
Birth Year: 1930
Ordained: 1957
Status: Removed from Ministry 1993, Deceased 2015
Assignments: Christ the King, Houston; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; St. Alphonsus, Houston; St. Mary, Humble; St. Theresa, Houston
Christopher J. Martin
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston, Victoria
Birth Year: 1900
Ordained: 1924
Status: Deceased 1989
Assignments: All Saints, Houston; Annunciation, Houston; Assumption, Houston; Blessed Sacrament, Houston; Holy Cross, Bay City; Holy Name, Houston; St. Anthony Cathedral, Beaumont; St. Joseph, Bryan; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston; St. Patrick, Galveston
Donald A. Neumann
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1946
Ordination: 1972
Status: Removed from Ministry 2013
Assignments: Catholic Chaplain Corps; Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston (in residence); St. Gregory the Great, Houston (in residence); St. Paul the Apostle, Houston; St. Pius V, Pasadena; St. Thomas More, Houston
Lawrence O. Peguero
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1921
Ordained: 1947
Status: Retired 1993, Deceased 2000
Assignments: Holy Name, Houston; Our Lady of Sorrows, Houston; Our Lady of St. John, Houston; Resurrection, Houston; St. Anne, Beaumont; St. Gregory the Great, Houston; St. Joseph, Beaumont; St. Patrick, Galveston
Dennis L. Peterson
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1947
Ordained: 1973
Status: Laicized 2005, Deceased 2007
Assignments: All Saints, Houston; Queen of Peace, Houston; Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston; Special Youth Services; St. Benedict the Abbott, Houston; St. Francis Cabrini, Houston; St. Jerome, Houston; St. John Neumann, Houston; St. Michael, Houston; St. Theresa, Houston
Robert C. Ramon
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1949
Ordination: 1982
Status: Removed from Ministry 2002, resigned from Priesthood 2002, deceased 2014
Assignments: Annunciation, Houston; Prince of Peace, Houston; Resurrection, Houston; Shrine of the True Cross, Dickinson; St. Charles Borromeo, Houston; St. Frances Cabrini, Houston; St. John of the Cross, New Caney; Tribunal
Charles Kevin Schoppe
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1925
Ordained: 1949
Status: Removed from Ministry & Retired 1992, deceased 2014
Assignments: Resurrection, Houston; St. Dominic Center; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston; St. Piux X, Beaumont; St. Thomas More, Houston
Anthony G. Stredny
Diocesan: Nashville, Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1971
Birth Year: 1929
Ordination: 1957
Status: Removed from Ministry 1993, Deceased 2018
Assignments: Guardian Angel, Wallis; Holy Cross, East Bernard; Holy Rosary, Rosenberg; Sacred Heart, Crosby; St. Charles Borromeo, Houston; St. Edward, Spring; St. Joseph, Brazoria; St. Joseph, New Waverly; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston; St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal, Texas City; St. Mary Star of the Sea, Freeport; St. Mary, Cleveland; St. Mary, La Porte; St. Mary, Plantersville; St. Matthias the Apostle, Magnolia
Ivan Turic
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1940
Ordination: 1968
Status: Faculties Removed 1977
Assignments: Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park (in residence); Port Ministry; St. Francis of Assisi, Houston; St. Michael, Lake Jackson; St. Vincent de Paul, Houston
Religious Order Priests
Antonio Gonzalez, OMI
Religious: Oblate
Birth Year: 1927
Ordained: 1957
Status: Left Priesthood 1985
Assignments: Immaculate Conception, Houston; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Houston; Our Lady of Guadalupe, Galveston; St. Patrick, Houston; St. Thomas the Apostle, Houston
Jack Hanna, CSB
Religious: Basilian Fathers
Birth Year: 1944
Ordained: 1974
Status: Faculties Removed 2013 (Galveston-Houston)
Assignment: St. Thomas High School, Houston
Anthony Keil (Kyles), SSJ
Religious: Josephite Fathers
Birth Year: 1894
Ordained: Check OCD
Status: Deceased 1969
Assignments: Our Mother of Mercy, Houston; St. Francis Xavier, Houston
Dennis Laroche, MM
Religious: Maryknoll
Birth Year: 1946
Ordained: 1974
Status: Left Priesthood 1987
Assignments: Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park; St. Cyril of Alexandria, Houston
Pius Lawe, SVD
Religious: Divine Word Fathers
Birth Year: 1976
Ordained: 2005
Status: Removed from Ministry 2009
Assignments: St. Mary of the Purification, Houston
Raphael O’Loughlin, CSB
Religious: Basilian Fathers
Birth Year: 1916
Ordained: 1942
Status: Deceased 1998
Assignments: Holy Family, Missouri City; Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosenberg; St. Basil (Most Holy Trinity); Angleton; St. Thomas High School
Vincent Orlando, SJ
Religious: Jesuit
Birth Year: 1941
Ordained: 1974
Status: Removed from Ministry 2002
Assignments: Strake Jesuit High School, Houston
Walter Dayton Salisbury, SSJ
Religious: Josephite Fathers
Ordained: 1959
Status: Removed from Ministry 1993, retired 1993
Assignments: Prairie View Newman Center; St. Nicholas, Houston; TSU Newman Center
Christopher Joseph Springer, CSSR
Religious: Redemptorist Fathers
Birth Year: 1925
Ordained: 1952
Status: Laicized 1990
Assignments: Holy Ghost, Houston
Donald Stavinoha, OMI
Religious: Oblate
Birth Year: 1943
Ordination: 1970
Status: Removed from Ministry 1986, convicted 1988
Assignments: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Houston; St. Patrick, Houston
Gerard Martin Weber, OMI
Religious: Oblate
Birth Year: 1936
Ordination: 1962
Status: Removed from Ministry 2011
Assignments: Blessed Sacrament, Houston; Christian Renewal Center, Dickinson; Our Lady of Sorrows, Houston
John Benedict Weber, O.Carm.
Religious: Carmelite
Status: Removed from Ministry 2011
Assignments: Mount Carmel High School; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Houston
Andrew Willemsen, CM
Religious: Vincentian (Later Incardinated Austin)
Birth Year: 1928
Ordained: 1954
Status: Deceased 2012
Assignments: St. Jerome, Houston; St. Mary Seminary, Houston
Visiting Priests
Luis (Eugenio) Eugene DeFrancisco
Diocesan: Cali, Colombia
Birth Year: 1908
Ordained: 1931
Status: Removed from Ministry 1960
Assignments: Methodist Hospital; St. Vincent de Paul, Houston (in residence)
Fernando Noe Guzman
Diocesan: Morelia, Mexico
Birth Year: 1951
Ordained: 1979
Status: Removed from Ministry 1987
Assignments: Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park; Our Lady of Guadalupe, Navasota; St. Patrick, Navasota
Francisco Ordonez
Diocesan: Nuevo Laredo, Mexico
Birth Year: 1930
Ordained: 1995
Status: Removed from Ministry 2003
Assignments: Immaculate Conception, Houston; St. Augustine, Houston; St. Helen, Pearland; (Assisted with Spanish Masses); Notre Dame, Houston; St. Benedict, Houston; St. John Vianney, Houston; St. Vincent de Paul, Houston
Joseph Tully
Diocesan: Rockford
Ordination: 1925
Status: Retired 1971, deceased 1982
Assignments: St. Anne, Beaumont; St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston; St. Theresa, Houston
Priests Currently Under Investigation
John T. Keller
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1948
Ordination: 1974
Status: Removed from Ministry 2019
Assignments: Christ the Good Shepherd, Spring; Prince of Peace, Houston; St. Frances Cabrini, Houston; St. Justin Martyr, Houston
Manuel La Rosa-Lopez
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1957
Ordination: 1996
Status: Removed from Ministry 2001, 2018
Assignments: Sacred Heart, Conroe; St. Francis de Sales, Houston; St. John Fisher, Richmond; Tribunal
The archdiocese has 448 priests, according to its website, and serves 1.7 million Catholics across 147 parishes.
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the archbishop of Galveston-Houston and president of the U.S. Conference of Bishops, expressed his “deepest regret for the harm that has been done” and acknowledged that the church has failed to protect "the most vulnerable souls entrusted to our care."
"For the survivors, for those who are wounded, this is a day in which they can say, 'I'm not alone,'" DiNardo said. "It's a day of anger: anger of the part of the faithful when they see these names, anger on the part of survivors. There's some anger with me, but I bear the responsibility, which I want to accept.
“There is no excuse for the actions of those credibly accused of such sins against a human person."
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo video statement on priest sex abuse scandal
The archdiocese held a rosary service at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart after the list was released this afternoon and called for prayers, but there was no mention of the accused priests or survivors.
Outside the church, Belinda Kaylani, a survivor of priest abuse, shared her story and said she wasn’t surprised the priest she said abused her was left off the list. Kaylani said there would be no justice until there is an independent review of all allegations against priests.
“If it’s your daughter, your son, what’s going to motivate you to do something?” Kaylani said. “I’ve heard people say they will pray. Well, what I’m doing is praying. I’m here in action, demanding that you release those names.”
The release comes months after DiNardo promised more accountability and transparency from the church.
“We must begin the healing process by eliminating the evil of sexual abuse,” DiNardo said in a video statement in October 2018.
A month before that announcement, LaRosa-Lopez was arrested on child indecency charges. Two accusers claimed the priest molested them in the early 1990 and early 2000s while he served the Sacred Heart parish in Conroe. The case prompted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office to search and seize evidence from the archdiocese’s secret archives in November.
During that search, the DA’s office said it found other documents relating to clergy to sex abuse, which it said it turned over to the Texas Rangers.
Tyler Dunman, special crimes bureau chief for the Montgomery County DA's Office, said the archdiocese's list is "more or less what we expected" but added "we're not in a position to compare anything to what they provided."
"We're still in the process of our investigation, so I can't tell you if the list is complete, if it's thorough, if it's lacking," Dunman said. "We're focused on what we obtained in our evidence and we haven't concluded that process."
The Montgomery County DA’s Office announced this morning that another pastor, Ronald Mitchell of the Body of Christ Ministry in Magnolia, was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he was found guilty on five counts of sexual assault of a child.
Though DiNardo has touted the church's transparency, critics said that despite those claims of transparency, the church is still hiding abusers.
Standing outside the Chancery Thursday afternoon, Michael Norris head of the Houston chapter of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), called the archdiocese’s list incomplete.
“They’re an order of magnitude off,” Norris said, calling the number of priests named "absurd."
He cited the number of priests named in Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – dioceses much smaller than Galveston-Houston – that was more than doubled.
“What it comes down to, there are more perps in this town,” Norris said.
Norris conceded the church’s actions are a “small steps towards transparency,” but added “we’re not there yet.”
The archdiocese did list when priests were removed from ministry, when they retired or when they died, but unlike the Archdiocese of San Antonio, it didn't include the number of allegations against each priest.
Researcher Siobhan Fleming said she would have liked to have seen more details of each accused priest.
"I would have liked to have seen on this list when the complaint was made, what date, how many people made a complaint about each one of these priests," Fleming said. "That is very important."
Without that information, she said it's difficult to determine whether the archdiocese acted as it should once it knew about the allegations of sexual abuse.
A notable name on the list is Rev. Terence Brinkman, whose abuse allegations are detailed in the KHOU documentary “Unforgivable.”
Brinkman was sued in 2010 by a man who claimed the priest sodomized him in the mid-1970s while he was in an altar boy at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Houston’s north side. Brinkman denied the allegations and a judge dismissed the case because the statute of limitations had expired.
For decades, the Catholic Church has dealt with the priest sex abuse crisis as allegations have surfaced worldwide.
The church has paid out more than $3 billion to settle sexual abuse claims, according to an analysis of BishopAccountability.org, an online database that tracks the sex abuse crisis.
More than 6,800 U.S. Catholic priests have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, according to an analysis by BishiopAccountability.org of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop data, and there are at least 19,000 survivors of sexual abuse by U.S. Catholic priests.
As of December, at least 70 of the 196 U.S. Catholic dioceses had released the names of credibly accused priests, according to BishopAccountability.org. Prior to today, the Diocese of Fort Worth was the only one in Texas to release a list.
Pope Francis has also spoken openly about the clergy sex abuse crisis.
During his annual Christmas speech at the Vatican last year, the pope vowed the church would never again cover up clergy sex abuse and issued a stark warning to abusers, “convert and hand yourself over to human justice and prepare for divine justice.”
“Let it be clear that before these abominations the Church will spare no effort to do all that is necessary to bring justice whosoever has committed such crimes,” Francis said.
He acknowledged the church’s failure in the past but urged survivors to come forward.
The pope called all world bishops to meet at the Vatican in February to discuss the crisis.
KHOU 11 Investigates spent three months researching the crisis for the documentary “Unforgivable.”
The documentary details the crisis and its impact on survivors, their families and the missions by an attorney and a priest to make a difference.
The archdiocese last released a list of 22 priests credibly accused of sexual assault in 2004.
That list, however, didn’t name any of the priests.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.