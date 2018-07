SAN ANTONIO - A carbon monoxide leak forced about 100 hotel guests to evacuate their rooms early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Comfort Suites location on Alamo Downs Parkway near Loop 410.

Emergency medical crews transported 12 people, reportedly including some children, to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Firefighters responding to the scene started letting people back into their rooms around 4:30 a.m.

