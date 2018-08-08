SAN ANTONIO - Police said a car ran over an intoxicated man's legs as he was lying in the road on North Polaris Street.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection with Paso Hondo.

The driver most likely didn't know that they hit someone in the dark, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The victim is a man in his 60s.

KENS 5's crew at the scene confirmed the man was transported to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition. He reportedly suffered a broken ankle.

