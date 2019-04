SAN ANTONIO — A fire that burned two cars in a garage also significantly damaged a house in west Bexar County early Thursday morning.

The Bexar County Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of Turmoil Curve, outside Loop 1604 between Culebra and Shaenfield Road. The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m.

The people who live in the home made it out safely and no one was injured.

There is no word on what started the fire. Fire officials are still investigating.