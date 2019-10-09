HONDO, Texas — Two men were killed in a car crash after striking a tree and a dumpster in Hondo over the weekend, Hondo Police said.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Avenue U near the city swimming pool and baseball field area.

Police were dispatched to a vehicle accident to find a White 2002 Ford Mustang GT that had been separated after impact.

Witnesses told police they heard an engine roar followed by skidding and a loud crash.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Juan Talamantes, 25 and the passenger was identified as Nathan Brickles, 25.

The accident is under investigation, but speed and alcohol are suspected to be the cause, police said.