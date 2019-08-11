SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood and Texas Center often asks for human blood donations, but now dogs can donate blood as well.

Canine Heroes will be testing dogs to find potential dog blood donors in the San Antonio area.

Donor dogs need to be between one and seven years old and be healthy, weigh more 50 pounds and have updated vaccine.

If you are interested in getting your dog tested, you can bring him or her to the Blue Pearl Pet Hospital on Sonterra on Saturday, between 10:00 am - 4:00 p.m.

