Robyn Arouty isn’t just another photographer. Scroll through her Facebook page and you will see posts like: ‘Warning: If you come in for portraits & fake smile in front of my lens, you will be called out. No one wants to see that. We do cool portraits here.’ It’s clear, Robyn takes great pride in her work and runs a successful photography business in Houston but it would take a dog named Duke to take her work to the next level.
Social media lit up this week after photos titled ‘I died today' surfaced chronicling Duke’s final hours on earth. Duke was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer in his leg, according to media reports. Even after the leg was removed, the cancer stayed and the heart-breaking decision was ultimately made to end his suffering. Jordan Robert, his owner, decided to euthanize Duke in the outdoors following a day filed with adventures. That’s where Robyn Arouty came into the picture. She followed along snapping photos of every memorable moment of Duke and his last day with his family. Days after her photos went public, Robyn is still overwhelmed with interest from all over the world. In fact, the story blew up so fast it crashed her site.
But for Robyn, this work is nothing new. She has has been telling stories just like this one for several years. Through her lens, she has delicately captured the final moments spent between beloved pets and owners.
Some people might be startled by witnessing the pain of such a personal experience, but Robyn hopes capturing this tender moment and shining light on a gut-wrenching decision so many pet lovers face will ultimately help many other people.