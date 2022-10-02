Why is candy corn the most divisive candy?

The triangles of sugar have their fans but also a lot of haters.

HOUSTON — Love it or hate it, candy corn is a staple of Halloween. The tri-color triangles seem to elicit strong responses from its fans and even stronger reactions from its critics.

So why all the hate? A senior editor at Cook’s Illustrated Magazine told USA Today it’s probably the flavor profile. Since it has no contrasting flavors, it ends up just tasting intensely sweet. That can cause palate fatigue just like eating spoonfuls of sugar.

There is also the matter of bug secretions. Yup, we said bug secretions. The lac bug produces a waxy, waterproof coating that is used in products ranging from paint to food. It is usually called confectioner’s glaze or pure food glaze when it comes to candy. It gives candy corn that shiny exterior. Before you think we are just picking on candy corn, you should know it is also used in other shiny candies like jellybeans.

If you are on team candy corn you are not alone. According to USA Today, 9 billion kernels, more than 35 million pounds, are produced annually, so someone is eating these things.