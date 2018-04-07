The following is a list of cancelations due to inclement weather on the Fourth of July:

Leon Valley Fourth of July celebration canceled: The city advises taking precautions when exiting the event grounds.

New Braunfels Landa Park celebration concert and fireworks display canceled: Event organizers expect to host a fireworks display on Labor Day weekend instead.

Due to inclement weather, kickoff for tonight’s match at @toyotafield has been delayed to 8:30 p.m. #OurClub pic.twitter.com/IK4ZBdi4zm — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) July 4, 2018

San Antonio FC match vs. Oklahoma City Energy FC has been delayed to 8:30 p.m.

SeaWorld San Antonio Sesame Street Party Parade canceled, according to an announcement on the park's Facebook page.

City of Schertz fireworks show and Float and Fireworks pool event canceled. City officials hope to reschedule for a later date.

City of Kirby "fireworks in the park" canceled until further notice.

