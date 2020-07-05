TYLER, Texas — As people talk about reopening businesses around East Texas, focus tends to be on which companies are open and the changes they are making to keep employees and customers safe. In order for parents to go back to work, they have to know their children will be safe too.

Summer camp operators have been waiting for additional guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott before they finalize plans to open or cancel.

“We have been working very closely with NET Health, as well as our medical director, to prepare and make sure things are going to be safe, that we are going to be able to abide by and uphold any kind of social distancing, or suggestions or requirements,” said Suzette Farr, VP of Community Engagement for The Mentoring Alliance.

The Mentoring Alliance runs Rose City Summer Camps. Typically, they would begin right after Memorial Day so there is little lag time between when schools get out and when kids attend camp. Farr says it is making all plans to operate on an adjusted schedule.

“We’re just moving back one week,” Farr said. “That gives us a little bit of time with the schools getting out; getting the buildings fully cleaned and sanitized; us, getting our team and our counselors, that will come in from all over, trained and ready to go.”

Memories and new friends make camp a cherished childhood tradition, but Farr says they serve a much more important purpose, especially this year.

“As the community,” Farr explained, “and as we consider to continue to open up businesses and have employees back, but where will children go during that time that people are working?”

Gov. Abbott is gradually allowing more businesses to resume operations, allowing an increasing number of Texans to return to work. Day care facilities, however, are still restricted to only serving the children of front-line workers, so camps may be the only way for some parents to find child care for their children.

Without the ability to send their kids to camp, Farr says some families may struggle to find a solution.

Some camps, such as Rose City, are planning to eventually welcome campers, but many are still waiting for additional guidance from the governor to know how many children they can accept and what conditions they will be required to meet. Others, including Tyler Junior College, have already announced that they will suspend summer camps until 2021.

“We are definitely remaining positive and prayerful that it will happen,” Farr said. “But, if for some reason it does not happen, trust me: Here at The Mentoring Alliance, we are working on a pivot and a plan for what else we could do that may not be what it traditionally looks like. But, maybe partnering with the City of Tyler with Parks and Recreation, if possible, or some way that we can provide some sort of, not just virtual, but in-person, if possible, summer camp experience.”

Rose City Summer Camps have traditionally operated out of two Tyler ISD schools, serving hundreds of children each week. However, Farr claims that demand has risen so much in recent years that it planned to use four locations this year: Boulter Middle School, Moore MST Magnet Middle School, Three Lakes Middle School, and Hubbard Middle School. That will allow space for 900 children.

“I just don’t see what the path would be like for us to move forward over the summer and during this time without a place for our children to go,” Farr said

She added that social and learning opportunities would be more vital than usual for children this summer because they will have missed the final two months of school due to COVID-19.

“They’re able to get out and connect with other children in a safe way, where they are learning, academically, so we’re preventing that ‘summer slide’ there, and making sure my kid is getting the enrichment they want, they’re meeting new friends,” Farr said.

“Essentially, these kids, some kids, are looking at having, you know, five months of summer!”

Farr said registration has remained open, and more than 200 children have already signed up.

