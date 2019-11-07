SAN ANTONIO — While many kids are enjoying camp this summer, there is a wonderful place in the Hill Country just for kids with special needs.

The Children's Association for Maximum Potential (CAMP) provides camp opportunities for children who are too severely disabled or medically fragile to attend traditional camps.

The camp is celebrating it's 40th anniversary this year. The CAMP camp is a 55-acre summer camp near Comfort, Texas, in the Hill Country. Campers participate in nine one-week residential sessions with traditional camping activities like swimming, horseback, canoeing, archery, music, arts and crafts, karaoke and a CAMP dance.

All the activities meet the physical, medical, and emotional needs of the campers.

The organization also provides year-round opportunities both at the Hill Country location and in San Antonio.