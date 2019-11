SAN ANTONIO — Camila Cabello is bringing her "Romance Tour" to the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

She will perform September 21 at the AT&T Center and tickets go on sale on November 15 at 10:00 a.m. for Mastercard presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m.

