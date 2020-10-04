SAN ANTONIO — Cameron County has reported its second and third coronavirus-related deaths at two nursing homes in Harlingen.

The two patients were a 91-year-old woman who lived in the Veranda Nursing Home and a 93-year-old woman who lived at the Windsor Atrium, according to a news release.

Officials say 16 staff members and 22 residents tested positive for coronavirus at the Veranda Nursing Home, including two who passed away. The Windsor Atrium reported 8 employees and 10 residents who tested positive for coronavirus, including one who passed away.

The residents who tested positive at both nursing homes are under isolation and the employees who tested positive are not working at the facility. Cameron County health officials are conducting contact tracing to find out anyone who may have come in contact with the people who tested positive.

The total number of cases reported in Cameron County is now 147, according to officials.

RELATED: H-E-B delivers 75,000 Meal Simple meals to frontline healthcare workers

RELATED: Real-time updates: April 9, 2020

RELATED: USPS online service can alert you when your stimulus check is coming

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Boris Johnson not ready to work, father says