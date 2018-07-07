CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina's training camp is a little less than three weeks away but this weekend, NBC Charlotte is learning about a new addition to the Panthers off the field.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's girlfriend Kia Proctor took to social media to welcome the couple's third child together. Her Instagram post read, "✨ July 6, 2018 ✨ Welcome to the world baby boy 💙."

A post shared by Ms. Kia (@_k1a_) on Jul 7, 2018 at 6:39am PDT

Newton has not announced anything on his public social media pages as of Saturday night. Of course, Panthers fans know about Newton and Proctor's son Chosen, who turned two in December 2017, and Sovereign-Dior, who was born February 2017. Proctor also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Proctor did not release the baby boy's name.

