GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park continue to search for a California man reported missing after a hike.

National Park Service officials say 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab of Healdsburg was last seen Friday on a river trip on the Colorado River.

They say Schwab was on a small beach downriver from National Canyon.

Park officials say Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen Schwab to contact the Park Service.

