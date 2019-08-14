CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was an increased police presence around the campus of the Calallen Independent School District's East Elementary School campus on their first day of school Wednesday after a man was reportedly seen nearby exposing himself to passing cars.

According to an email released to parents Wednesday by Calallen ISD Superintendent Dr. Arturo Almendarez, campus administration was alerted to a male standing at the corner of Hearn and Lott Avenue who was reportedly exposing himself to passing vehicles. The Corpus Christi Police Department was notified and they increased patrols in the area.

Dr. Almendarez urged parents to talk with their children about always being aware of their surroundings, and what to do if they are approached by a stranger. He said to remind your children to never get in a car with a stranger, and encourage them to travel in pairs, especially at bus stops and when walking home from school.

