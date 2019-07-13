Police sources say a shootout left an innocent person dead early Friday night outside a downtown Dallas hotel.

Earlier in the night, Dallas police said a search for a suspect was underway. A large police presence could be seen in the area of North Griffin and Elm streets, where a body on a bench was covered by a white sheet in front of the Homewood Suites.

Police haven't released a suspect description.

One man was placed in handcuffs at the scene but police haven't confirmed if he was involved in the gun battle.

