The person killed Friday night in downtown Dallas was an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire of a shootout, police say.

DART police say they were first to respond to the scene when they received a report of shots fired at about 6:45 p.m. in the area of North Griffin and Elm streets.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two people shot. One of the victims was identified as a 19-year-old man, who was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in unknown condition, said Sgt. Warren Mitchell.

According to police, he was part of two groups who exchanged gunfire. But police didn't identify him as a suspect in the case.

The second victim was an innocent bystander who was sitting at a bus stop when the gunfire erupted. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released his identity.

Mitchell said during their investigation, police learned the confrontation first started between two groups at Elm and Lamar streets. The sergeant said the two groups continued to argue as they walked eastbound along Elm Street.

"And when they reached the corner of Elm and Griffin, shots were exchanged between both groups," he said.

Mitchell said as of Friday night, police hadn't identified any suspects.

Throughout the night, a large police presence could be seen in the area of the shooting, where a body on a bench was covered by a white sheet in front of the Homewood Suites.

Griffin Street was shut down in both directions between Main Street and Pacific Avenue as authorities investigated.

Mitchell said police were questioning witnesses at the scene in an attempt to identify suspects in the shooting.

