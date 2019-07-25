A burn ban will be in effect for the unincorporated areas of Comal County on Friday starting at 6 a.m.

The county is drying up very quickly, and with the low humidity predicted over the next few days, fires are more prone to start, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

The Facebook post states that BBQ pits that are off the ground and have a lid to contain all sparks and flames are allowed for cooking purposes only.

No brush fires, campfires, burn barrels, fire pits (rings) or other open flames are allowed during this time.

If you have any questions, you can call (830) 643-3748.