SAN ANTONIO — Burger Boy is introducing a new shake flavor on Friday, the Coconut Milkshake.

The popular burger joint is known for its delicious shakes. Burger Boy announced the addition on its Facebook page Friday morning.

Burger Boy Stay icy cool this season with the refreshing taste of our NEW Coconut Milkshake. Now Available at both locations and here to stay! 🥥🌴

The restaurant says the shake will be available at both San Antonio locations, the original on N. St. Mary’s near downtown, and the second location at Hunt Lane and Potranco on the far west side.

There will also be a third location coming sometime this summer. The restaurant announced it will be in the area of Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road on the far northwest side.