BUDA, Texas — Fire officials are calling a Buda restaurant a "total loss" after a major fire Saturday night.

The City of Buda said Sunday morning that at 11:27 p.m. Saturday, the Buda Fire Department received a 911 dispatch to the area of 100 Main Street. Reporters of heavy smoke and fire were coming from the roof of commercial buildings in Downtown Buda.

Firefighters arrived on the scene three minutes later and found the heavy fire was coming from the roof at the back of Helen's Casa Alde Mexican Food restaurant. Buda Fire began a fire attack and requested assistance from the Kyle Fire Department.

The City said the fire was contained to Helen's Casa Alde and determined to be under control at 12:44 a.m. No fire extension was found at adjacent businesses Farmers Insurance, Mike's Barber Shop and Brooklyn's Down South, but mild smoke damage was reported.

Buda Fire remained on the scene for extensive overhaul operations as the fire burned through the pier and beam floor. Portions of the wood floor had to be removed to extinguish flames that had spread below. Fire operations concluded at 4:37 a.m.

Helen's Casa Alde is considered to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

