BSCO jail inmate and officer taken to hospital following altercation

An officer was sent to the hospital for minor treatment for complaints of pain, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said one inmate was transported to the ER after a physical altercation inside of the living unit with another inmate Monday afternoon.

According to BCSO, an inmate was distributing food trays when he got to the cell where the altercation occurred.

Once the door was opened, the inmate came outside of his cell and assaulted the inmate passing out trays.

The inmate was transported to University Hospital for additional treatment for his wounds, BCSO said.

The assailant also kicked an officer after being combative towards officers while trying to be restrained.