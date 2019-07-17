SAN ANTONIO — Another brunch festival is coming this fall in San Antonio, this time with a friendly competition.

The festival takes place on September 28 at Smoke in St. Paul Square. The restaurant says on the event's Facebook page that it is working to find the best brunch restaurants in San Antonio.

The contest categories are Best Pancakes, Best Chicken & Waffle, Best Omelette, Best Breakfast Taco, and more.

The Facebook page did not offer ticket information. Click here to view latest details.

The festival comes after a June brunch festival at La Cantera resort that had a massive turnout and was sold out.