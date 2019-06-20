SAN ANTONIO — It’s a simple name for a new business that is quickly become a laboratory for creativity and collaboration at the Pearl Farmer’s Market. The Beignet Stand takes the classic New Orleans-style pastry to a whole new level, adding a unique twist to the dough recipe and a huge variety of toppings, often using products and produce from fellow farmer’s market stands.

“My wife allows me to use this as a culinary playground,” says co-owner Michael Grimes.

The stand is the brainchild of Michael Grimes and his wife, Elisa Treviño. Grimes has previously worked at Biga on the Banks, The Granary, Whole Foods prepared food department, and interestingly, even worked as a beekeeper. He says this business was the natural evolution of years of honing his culinary skills.

“We ended up here, we had a dream. You know you’ve been doing this for other people, you’ve built this skill set, how about we do this for our family,” Grimes said. “So we took a little bit of our savings and built it from here, and three years later, we are still running.”

Building a business from the ground up was no easy task. Grimes says they faced challenges, but persevered with a lot of heart and help.

“I was like, why don’t we do a beignet and coffee popup and make some beignets, so we did it. We had our first coffee shop fall through the night before, so Theory Coffee said ‘We can help you out, just come set up, we will give it a shot.’ We made enough dough which we thought would last for four hours, and we sold out in an hour and a half.”

The Beignet Stand’s pastries are a little different from the ones served at the famous Café Du Monde in New Orleans. The dough is made with a sourdough starter, offering a distinctive, yet versatile flavor. The company offers the classic powdered sugar variety. They’ve also made more than 200 other varieties, from sweet to savory.

“We wanted to utilize the beignet dough as almost as like a vessel, like a pizza crust, right? So the ideas are infinite. All these ideas come from conversations, and it leads to creations. Like a child coming up and being excited about a Skittles candy, and ‘Hey can you make a skittles beignet?’,” said Grimes.

Some of the more elaborate beignets would even make a full meal, such as the signature Fried Chicken Sandwich using the beignets as the bread. Think of it as the French twist on Chicken and Waffles.

A lighter option is their Mediterranean Beignet, which has tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, ones and olives with a vinaigrette dressing.

But, don’t expect to be able to pick among 200 flavors when you get there. The Beignet Stand offers a rotating menu of at least four options. The day our KENS 5 crew visited the stand, the options included the classic powdered sugar variety, the Churro Beignet, a Mango Beignet. A fourth option ricotta cheese, herbs, a balsamic reduction and heirloom tomatoes from a produce stand at the Farmer’s Market, Talking Tree Farm. The collaboration is typical for the couple, who says they want to use their popularity to help their fellow local businesses.

The Beignet Stand is at the Pearl Farmers Market every Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Stand’s Facebook page for full opening hours and other locations.