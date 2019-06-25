DALLAS — A 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were shot at an apartment complex in northeast Dallas early Tuesday morning.



The brother and sister were sleeping when the shooting happened at the La Bella Palms apartments in the 9400 block of Royal Lane, near Abrams Road. Officers responded to the scene at about 2:10 a.m.

According to Dallas police, the suspect used automatic weapons to shoot several rounds into the apartment.

Police said the boy was shot in the head, and the girl was grazed by a bullet in her back. They were sent to Children's Medical Center Dallas and are in stable condition.



A 37-year-old man who was also in the apartment was not hurt.

Police said they have not identified any suspects at this time in connection with the shooting. The Dallas Police Gang Unit is investigating.

June 25, 2019: At the scene

WFAA

