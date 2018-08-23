SAN ANTONIO - A student threatened a shooting at Brooks Collegiate Academy Wednesday afternoon, according to the school's superintendent. The San Antonio Police Department is investigating.

SAPD said officers responded to reports of "threats" at the school around 1 p.m.

Brooks Collegiate Academy Superintendent Lisa Schutz also told KENS 5 that as soon as the school was informed of possible threats, SAPD was notified and the student in question was removed from campus.

Schutz said the school is cooperating with authorities in this investigation.

