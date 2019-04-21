KEMP, Texas — Dan Fuchs scrolled through photos on Facebook posted by his stepdaughter, Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes. There were several pictures of them from her childhood. The captions refer to Fuchs as ""Dad."

"Very loving, very caring, very smart," he described Reyes.

Fuchs said that while he is Reyes' stepfather and now divorced from her mother, he has always loved Reyes and her siblings like his own.

On Wednesday, Reyes was reported missing to the Mesquite Police Department. That night, she didn't pick up her child from the babysitter.

Fuchs was out of town for work, but found out about her disappearance when her brother called him. He said he also received a call from a detective.

"I just haven't come to the reality of it yet," Fuchs said.

Reyes is 26 years old. She was last seen on surveillance video standing outside of an elevator at an apartment complex in Dallas. Her Jeep was found nearby.

While nothing seemed out of the ordinary about the surveillance footage, the worried stepfather analyzed every movement.

"The way she was floundering her arm, her lanyard, her keys. It's just a trait that she has," Fuchs said. He said he thinks she was upset or in distress.

Fuchs said Reyes would never leave her son without a mother. He also said she loved her Jeep and wouldn't abandon it.

Fuchs last spoke to Reyes on March 20 when he wished her a happy birthday. She responded to his messages saying "Love ya too dad" and "Miss u too."

"Bring her home. That is all I ask," Fuchs said.

Anyone with information about Prisma Reyes should contact the Mesquite Police Department at (972)285-6336.