SAN ANTONIO — With hair salons closed due to the pandemic, criminals are taking advantage of businesses. There have been several break-ins in the San Antonio area and now salon owners are warning you to check on your business.

Two hair salons were broken into recently, including D'Anthony Salon Spa at 410 and Alamo Heights. That salon was hit on April 20th.

Exactly one week later, Joyez Salon Spa on Bandera was burglarized.

Their owners say this isn't your typical break-in. They seem to think this person knew exactly how to get in and out quickly and they say it's alarming he didn't even set off the alarm, removing glass panels carefully.

The burglar didn't touch hair styling products like shampoos and conditioners. Instead, he went for the cash registers, disconnected the computers and took them, then grabbed high end items like blow dryers and flat irons.

Adrienne Velazquez says about $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from her salon.

Diane Diaz De Leon says it was $7,000 for her. Luckily, both women say they have insurance but it's still a big hit and hassle to re-order merchandise while many businesses are closed.



The San Antonio Police Department says there has been an uptick in property crimes but for hair salons, these are the only two locations they know of that were burglarized. Detectives are still not sure if they are linked and say right now, there are no suspects.



D'Anthony Salon's surveillance cameras show the burglar walking in through a side panel before continuing on with grabbing what he could.



De Leon says they're offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who may know anything about the burglar who broke into her business.



Both Velazquez and De Leon are now urging all business owners to go check on your businesses and to take anything of value back to your homes.