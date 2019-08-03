BEAUMONT, Texas — A fight caught on camera at a Waffle House restaurant in Beaumont went viral on Twitter after circulating on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

The brawl appears to have taken place between a customer and employee at the Waffle House on Dowlen Road in Beaumont on Wednesday, March 6.

Waffle House sent a statement via email to 12News on Thursday regarding the incident.

The statement says, "Per request for response regarding incident on 3/6/19 at Waffle House located at 175 S Dowlen Road, Beaumont Tx We have been gathering the facts regarding this incident and have talked with the customer involved. This obviously should not have occurred in our restaurant and we are sorry that it did take place. We do not tolerate this type of behavior and are already taking actions to address the matter. We will continue to work hard to ensure we provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all of our customers."