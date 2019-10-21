BRADENTON, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl is missing in Bradenton and police are asking for the community’s help to find her.

Police say Zhan’e Jenkins left her house located on 7th Avenue East around 11:30 am Monday morning. She has not been seen since.

Officers say Zhan'e was last seen wearing a white shirt, unknown bottoms, and a pink headband. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bradenton Police Department are searching in the area at this time, police say.

Anyone who may have seen Zhan’e or may know where she is located is urged to contact the Bradenton Police Department at (941)-932-9300. You can also call 911.

