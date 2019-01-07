LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy has been missing since last week, and his family is desperately trying to find him.

The Lake Wales Police Department shared a message from the boy's mother who said her 10th-grade son Logan Michael Willard disappeared sometime between 11 p.m. last Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

He attends Lake Wales High School and was involved with JROTC.

He weighs 115 pounds and has dark hair, brown eyes and freckles on his cheeks and nose. He often wears a white hat.

"He took his black backpack with orange trim, black and red Puma tennis shoes and his pocket knife," his mom told police. "He left on foot but not sure if he was given a ride."

The family lives near the Eagle Ridge Mall.

"I am begging you to please share this with friends family or anyone else you can to help us find our son," his mother Kendell Johnson told law enforcement. "Please help us get him home safe. We love him and are worried sick about him."

If you know where Logan might be, you are urged to call the Polk County Sheriff's office at 863-678-4170.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.